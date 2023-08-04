The Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the opening of the nomination window for its highly anticipated Annual Awards. These prestigious awards celebrate outstanding individuals and businesses that have made significant contributions to the Maysville-Mason County community. The nomination period begins Monday, July 31, and will run until Friday, August 4, giving community members the opportunity to recognize and honor those who have made a positive impact on our area. Winners for each category will be determined by the total scores from two panel reviews and online voting from the community. Winners will be announced at our Annual Dinner on September 14.