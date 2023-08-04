August 1, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:
Kashtyn Karter Kimball, 30, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Randy Lee Mills, 44, speeding 20 miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.
Amanda Bauer, 34, first-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial hearing August 8.
Rayven Taylor Hubbard, 21, failure to give right way to emergency stopped vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, second-degree wanton endangerment, pretrial conference August 8.
Brad L. Napier, 31, fourth-degree assault minor injury two counts, pretrial conference August 15.