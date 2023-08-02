Maysville Community and Technical College will be hosting Express Enrollment on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to speak with an advisor, resolve account issues, meet with representatives from financial aid, learn about opportunities with Student Support Services and get assistance with transcripts.

“We want to give all of our students the best chance at success, and Express Enrollment is a wonderful opportunity for those attending MCTC to come to campus and finalize their admissions process before classes start on August 14,” said Jessica Kern, Chief Officer of Enrollment and Student Services.

Express Enrollment will be happening at all four campus locations (Maysville, Mount Sterling, Morehead and Cynthiana).

MCTC will also be holding open houses at each of its four campuses on August 2 for anyone considering enrolling in classes.