The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter is offering a free community program to help local families make legal and financial plans after a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease is scheduled for Wed., August 2, from 1-2 p.m. at Deer Park Library at 4020 E Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

“The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease makes planning for the future more important than ever,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “This program will discuss important legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place, and how to access legal and financial resources.”

Families and individuals who have loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia will find program topics helpful, such as making legal plans according to needs, legal documents and what they mean and how to qualify for Medicaid.

There are 493,000 people caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter at 513.721.4284 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources. Free educational programs are offered monthly throughout Northwest Ohio. Visit www.alz.org/crf and search by zip code to find local programs.