Ruth Collins won the International Championship 4-H Junior Showmanship unanimously and International Championship 4-H Equitation.

She was also the International Championship Equitation 11 and under rider unanimously and the World Versatility Equitation 11 and Under Champion.

These shows were held in Murfreesboro, Tenn., at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum. The horses are Tennessee Walking Horses named WC Stone Cold Bandit and The Great Sensation. She is coached by Nicole Carswell Tolle who is also from May’s Lick.

Parents are Danny and Leslie Collins of May’s Lick.