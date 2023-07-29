Emily Greenwell, Elizabeth Ishmael, Breanna Mellenkamp, and Makenna Roush have been selected as the latest recipients of the Laurance L. Browning, Jr. Scholarship.

Emily is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School, daughter of Joseph and Melissa Greenwell of Maysville.

She will continue her studies at Eastern Kentucky University majoring in communications.

Elizabeth is 2023 graduate of Mason County High School, daughter of Chad and Angela Ishmael of Maysville.

She will continue her studies at Eastern Kentucky University majoring in marketing.

Breanna is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School, daughter Paul and Sara Mellenkamp of Mason County.

She will continue her studies at Eastern Kentucky University majoring in nursing.

Makenna is a 2023 graduate of St. Patrick High School, daughter of Cara Roush of Maysville.

She will continue her studies at Spalding University, majoring in natural science.

Scholarship renewals have been offered to 10 previous recipients.

Madelyn McElfresh is a 2019 graduate of Mason County High School and will begin her graduate studies at Morehead State University to receive her masters in nursing.

Zane Sanders, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Mount Vernon Nazarene University majoring in pastoral ministry.

Walker Wood, a 2020 graduate of the Craft Academy at Morehead State University and Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Miami University majoring in accounting.

Jansen Biddle, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School will, continue his studies at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology majoring in civil engineering.

Asher Braughton, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Asbury University majoring in biology.

Drew Wood, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in biology.

Faith Comer, a 2022 graduate of St. Patrick High School, will continue her studies at Thomas More University majoring in art.

Kayla Brewer, a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue her studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in digital media design.

Mykiah Turner, a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue her studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in social work.

Laney Gifford, a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue her studies at the Cleveland Institute of Art majoring in photography and graphic design.

The scholarship program was established by Mrs. Virginia Browning of Maysville, in memory of her late husband, a former Vice Chairman of Emerson Electric and former President of Browning Manufacturing.

This year’s scholarships have an annual value of $6,000 each, and may be received for up to four years of collegiate study. The Browning Scholarship is available to residents of Mason County, and is administered by Hayswood Foundation. Additional information is available on the Foundation’s web site, www.hayswood.org.