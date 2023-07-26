Written by Cincinnati’s own Josh Steele, the new musical “Utopia, Ohio” explores a chapter of Cincinnati’s early past that will come as a surprise to most.

Told from the perspective of those who lived it “Utopia” tells the story of people eager to find a better life here in Cincy during the mid-1800s, joining fellow believers to redefine what a community should be while navigating unexpected challenges.

This show is sure to engage a wide range of audiences, sparking conversations regarding our city’s past and its connection to our present.

Whether a fan of Cincinnati history, local theater or original music this production promises to enrich our understanding of what it means to be a Cincinnatian.

The production has a short run in the Carnegie Center of Columbia Tusculum from August 3-13.