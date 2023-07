The congregation along with the minister, Daniel Wylie, and the pianist, Garnet Trimble of the Oakwoods Church of Christ 7178 Polecat Pike, Maysville, Ky. 41056, would like to invite you to a Singspiration.

The Singspiration will be held on August 13, 2023, at 3 p.m.

Featured vocalists will include Marty Voiers, Joe Clark, Mike Huff, and others. Immediately following the Singspiration there will be light snacks.

Everyone is invited to attend this free program.