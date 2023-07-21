The bimonthly meeting of the Orangeburg Lions Club was held on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Orangeburg Community Center with the President Lion Shelby Trimble calling the meeting to order.

Eric Crawford led the group in the Pledge to the American Flag and the Lord’s Prayer.

Immediately the meeting was turned over to the lions members for a picnic type meal in which was enjoyed by all.

The secretary’s report was given by Garnet Trimble and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Donnie Toller and a second by Mary Dixon.

The treasurer’s report was given by Donnie Toller and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Mary Toller and a second by Scott Trimble.

Committee Reports:

Donnie and Mary Toller reporting:

Rentals Carmeuse continues to use the center frequently.

A family reunion was also held.

Toller reported a problem with one of the bathrooms in which the building committee composed of David Messier, John David Frye and Donnie Toller will take care of this problem.

In New/Old Business:

Garnet Trimble made a report concerning the possibility of getting a 501c3. There was much discussion concerning this matter. Michelle Crawford made a motion and was seconded by Scott Trimble to table getting the 501c3 until a later time.

Paula Jolley had no report concerning the Fall Festival to be held on October 21, 2023.

Trimble encouraged the club to be begin collecting for this event. It is the major event of the club. Paula reported she would have a list of the past contributors to the auction and would get them out to the respective members.

Donnie Toller reported he purchased some cleaning supplies for the center. Donnie also reported he would check on lights for the kitchen area.

The group is planning to paint the community center. A motion was made and Donnie Toller volunteered to choose some paint samples to share with the club at the next meeting.

There was mention of getting T-shirts with the Orangeburg Lions Club logo on them, however there was no action taken on this matter.

Before the close of the meeting Shelby Trimble appointed each member to committees to support the running of the club and to help the club to be much stronger.