Barbara Boone, Principal Broker of Boone Real Estate is pleased to announce the newest member of the Boone Real Estate sales team, Jon Lykins.

Jon is a lifelong resident of Mason County and currently resides in the Washington area of Maysville.

Jon is the son of Randal Lykins and Karen Taylor and the grandson of Dan and Jewel Taylor and Harold and Helen Lykins, all of Maysville.

Other family members in the area include his aunt and uncle, Dana and Bill Calland.

Jon recently obtained his Kentucky Sales Associate license from the Kentucky Real Estate Commission after completing the mandatory Real Estate courses.

Additionally, Jon had previously obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Kentucky in 2012. He majored in Community Communication and Leadership.

He is a 2007 graduate of Mason County High School and an active member of the Chamber of Commerce in Mason County.

Through his career, Jon has worked with at risk children as a youth mentor and worked as a personal trainer at the YMCA.

He is the founder and owner of AA Moving, which he started in 2017. AA Moving has grown to be the most successful moving company in the area.

Jon and his team at AA Moving help families move across the continental US or even just across town. AA Moving also provides assistance with commercial and office moves.

Jon’s professionalism and customer care are hallmarks of his business.

Jon enjoys giving back to his community and the areas around Maysville. He most recently volunteered his time and business to help with the Mayfield disaster relief project.

While his free time may be scarce, when given the opportunity, you will find him working out in the gym, rock climbing, hiking, four wheeling, and motorcycling.

“We are excited to have Jon on our team. Jon has the education and work ethic to become one of Maysville’s leading Real Estate Professionals,” said Boone.

We invite you to drop by the office at 1321 Southgate Plaza to meet Jon and the rest of the sales team. You can give Jon a call at 606-407-0938.