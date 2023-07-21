July 18, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Darrell Everett Edwards, 53, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial hearing July 25.

Charles Hall, 29, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security second or greater offense, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference August 8.

Brittany Moore, 37, non support, plea not guilty August 8.

Rebecca Bivens, 48, abatement of nuisances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kirkland Everman, 25, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, pretrial hearing August 8.

Emily Rebecca Franica, 34, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear.

Gregory Zornes, 75, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Paula Burriss, 48, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance second or greater offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial hearing July 25.

Dustin Cottingham, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic third or greater offense, pretrial hearing July 25.

Dustin Cottingham, 32, no tail lamps, rear license not illuminated, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference July 25.

Brenda L. Frazie, 40, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference October 3.

Bryson Jenkins, 19, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference October 3.

Lenard Rice, 36, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, pretrial conference October 3.

Katherine Suttles, 43, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference September 12.

Cornell G. Tanner, 41, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, pretrial hearing August 8.

Austin H. Young, 23, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, pretrial hearing August 15.