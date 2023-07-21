July 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Dustin Blake Chenault, 29, failure to wear seat belts, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Daniel Frye, 21, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, license to be in possession, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Sarah Clouse, 44, theft by deception three counts, pretrial conference September 11.

Rickey O. Jones, 53, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference August 7.

Rickey Owen Jones, 53, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference August 7.

Rickey Owen Jones, 53, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference August 7.

Rickey Owen Jones, 53, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference August 7.

David Constant, 39, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference July 24.

Trevor Lang, 27, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference August 28.

Trevor Lang, 27, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, pretrial conference August 28.