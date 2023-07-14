Home 719 Robertson County District Court 719 Robertson County District Court July 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print July 12, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding: Steven A. Sweeney, 45, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, second-degree strangulation, pretrial hearing October 4. View Comments Editor's Picks McMurrin named Riverfest admiral Ledger Independent - July 14, 2023 AUGUSTA — Jackie McMurrin has been named the 2023 admiral for Riverfest Days. Ohio woman charged with attempted murder of police officer Ledger Independent - July 14, 2023 VANCEBURG — An Ohio woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a Lewis County Deputy. City of Vanceburg plans ‘Party in the Park’ Ledger Independent - July 13, 2023 VANCEBURG — City of Vanceburg’s Party in the Park will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Veteran’s Park. White case bound to grand jury Ledger Independent - July 13, 2023 The case involving a Maysville man charged with attempted murder has been bound to the grand jury. Mercy award recipient announced Ledger Independent - July 13, 2023 Meadowview Regional Medical Center recently announced that Kelli Gross has been recognized as the facility’s 2023 Mercy Award winner. Load more