July 11, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Alexis Denise Hale, 31, receiving stolen property, attempt murder police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment four counts, first-degree wanton endangerment police officer three counts, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial hearing July 18.

Luke Edward Miller, 29, first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, pretrial hearing July 18.

Luke Edward Miller, 29, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference July 18.

Luke A. Blazer, 33, no operators/moped license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference August 5.

Justin Cottingham, 32, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, plea not guilty August 15.

Jill A. Lanthorn, 32, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference August 15.

Alisha Montgomery, 34, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference August 15.

Tracy L. Tackett, 35, one headlight, license to be in possession, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear.

Cornell G. Tanner, 41, first-degree possession of controlled substance/drugs first offense, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, pretrial hearing July 18.

Sonny White, 48, drive DUI suspended license second offense, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kevin Edgar Wills, 52, rear license not illuminated, improper registration, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear.

Heather Dawn Bloomfield, 43, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference August 1.

Nolan Bray, 41, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference August 1.

Chadwick James Cooper, 42, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference September 19.

Nicholas Cushard, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference October 10.

Joshua L. Duncan, 36, obstruction theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference January 16.

Mark Halbert Evans, 57, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference August 1.

Samantha K. Gerike, 22, failure to or improper signal, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, pretrial conference August 15.

Jennifer Grissom, 43, speeding 13 miles per hour over limit, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, careless driving, pretrial conference August 1.

Athena Kominos, 24, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference August 1.

Connor Michael Mullins, 22, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference October 10.

Michael Thomas, 53, theft by fail to make required disposal of property, pretrial conference August 1.

Zachary Dean Witten, 32, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, pretrial conference August 29.