The Outgoing Working Ladies Club met for the June meeting the evening of Tuesday, June 6, at Caproni’s.

President Carla Padgett welcomed eight members to the meeting.

The blessing was offered by Carol Ann Poe. Members then recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.

Minutes from the May meeting were read by Sharon Cooper. Motion to accept the minutes as read was made by Sara Fryman and seconded by Laura Jefferson and approved by all.

The treasurer’s report was given by Sara Fryman. Motion to approve the report was made by Carol Ann Poe and seconded by Sheila Mineer and approved by all.

Participation in the Pig Out on September 22-23, was discussed. Members also briefly discussed the formation of a scholarship committee.

Motion to adjourn the business portion of the meeting was made by Laura Jefferson and seconded by Carol Ann Poe. The business meeting was then adjourned.

Members and guests then enjoyed a wonderful meal and the annual presentation of scholarships to the recipients. President Carla Padgett welcomed the eight members in attendance, 17 guests and nine of the 13 Scholarship recipients. The blessing was offered by Laura Jefferson.

Scholarship recipients present were Emma Reeves, Preslee Adkins, Emily Greenwell, Austin Moreland, Kortney Poe, Mercedes Hedgecock, Ethan Jefferson, Jackson Truesdell and Kirsten Vice. Recipients unable to attend included Collin Jarrell, Kaylin Mitchell, Jordan DeAtley and Shyenne Fields.

Guests in attendance included Earlyne Moreland, Tara Jefferson, Megan Polley, Brylee Truesdell, Wes and Amanda Truesdell, Chris and Tamra Vice, Richard Reeves, Amy Poe, Melissa Greenwell, Clay and Violet Hedgecock, Leah Fryman, Reynolds and Lisa Moreland and Louane DeAtley.

Scholarships were presented by club members Laura Jefferson, Carol Ann Poe, Sara Fryman, Sheila Mineer and Sharon Cooper.

The next meeting will be held August 8, with the location to be determined.