The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, July 12, at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville at 9 a.m. for their regularly scheduled meeting.

There were 35 people in attendance including 32 members and two guests, the two guests joined the Club so now all 35 persons in attendance were members.

Club President Ron Bailey opened the meeting with a welcome to all those in attendance then asked Father Bob Hudson to offer prayer followed by Bill McNeill leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Secretary Harry Mann presented the financial report and the minutes from the last meeting as Treasurer Richard Konopka was not present for the meeting. Two guests who became members of the organization were introduced; Tim Douglas and David Combs who were welcomed by the other members.

President Bailey recognized member Buddy Gallenstein, congratulating him on the naming of the Mason County Landfill after him by County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and the Mason County Fiscal Court. President Bailey congratulated Bob Hudson on winning the Chippaways golf tournament.

President Bailey indicated surveys were available to the membership to complete for the Mason County Comprehensive Plan which is being updated and urged members of the group to complete the survey, either online or in paper form that could be mailed to the Mason County Planning and Zoning Commission. The group then broke for a wonderful breakfast buffet.

Following breakfast Vice President Craig Stanfield introduced the guest speaker Randy Harrison. He informed the group that in addition to Randy being the basketball coach at Tollesboro High School, he was Craig’s teacher (Kentucky History) and principal.

Randy is a resident of Tollesboro and spoke about the history of the town, of Tollesboro High School, Tollesboro basketball teams and the connections to both Maysville and Mason County.

From Tolesborough to Tolesboro to Tollesboro; basketball teams named the Tollesboro Blue Devils to the Tollesboro Ramblers to the Tollesboro Wildcats.

From “normal” schools to the Tollesboro Consolidated Schools, to the Tollesboro High School. Basketball coaches including Teence Ryan, Joe Lustic, Fats Tolle, Joe Simons, Al Bane to Randy Harrison term as coach.

Randy is also an author, having researched the newspaper archives of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center and compiling a book about the Tollesboro High School basketball teams.

The book titled “Tollesboro High Sscool Basketball” is a great resource and reference book about the history of Tollesboro High School basketball teams since their beginning and up until the closing of the Tollesboro High School in 1994. A very interesting presentation that was well received and commented on favorably by those in attendance.

Following Randy’s presentation Bailey presented Randy with a Mason County Men’s Club coffee mug and the group adjourned.