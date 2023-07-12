Friday, July 7, was a busy day at the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds as the Annual Tollesboro Lions Club Fair is rapidly approaching.

A building was delivered to the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds. The funds to pay for the building were provided by the Peoples Bank.

The building was constructed by built by Kountry Korner Barns which is located on US 68, in Robertson County. The building is a 14’ by 20’ structure with red metal siding and roof with white trim. The ridge cap on the roof is clear, providing a natural lighting source.

The building will serve as a first aid, lost and found and general purpose building. While the building was delivered in time for this year’s annual fair, the proposed use will require it to be finished out by the club before serving the club in these capacities. The club will insulate, electrify, plumb and finish out the interior with wallboard and will add a window air conditioning unit and perhaps heat before it serves its ultimate function. Several members of the Tollesboro Lions Club were on hand as it was delivered and set-up.

Lee Thomas brought his lift to the fairgrounds and loaded two sets of bleachers onto a semi-trailer (provided by David Tully Rock-Hauling and Backhoe Service) and were then delivered to Ribolt Fabrication for repairs as these two bleachers had been overturned during recent high winds sustaining damage to the hand-rails and railings.

Fleming-Mason Energy was also on the grounds to install two new poles at the site of the Mud Sling/Demolition Derby Track. The two poles will be used to make additional electrical improvements and to add additional lighting to this portion of the fairgrounds.

Also, Western Lewis Rectorville Water and Gas was on the grounds to repair a leaking waterline.