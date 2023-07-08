MOREHEAD — The MSU Alumni Association has announced the remaining 2023 Alumni Award recipients.

These honorees will be recognized during the 2023 Homecoming festivities on Nov. 2 through Nov. 4 and will join the previously announced recipients of the Alumni Hall of Fame and the Founders Award for University Service.

“We are thrilled to be recognizing these outstanding Eagles,” said Executive Director of Alumni Relations and Development Allison Caudill. “We have an amazing class of honorees that we look forward to celebrating at Homecoming.”

Robert Moore has been selected as the recipient of the Notable Alumni Award. Moore is a member of the class of 1998 and 2007.

The Notable Alumni Award is given to alumni who have demonstrated success in their career fields and/or are going above in beyond in their communities or profession.

Moore is the chief of schools for the Jefferson County Public Schools. This is the largest school system in Kentucky and the 30th largest in the United States.

Shannon Callihan has been selected as the recipient of the Rising Eagle Awarded. Callihan is a member of the class of 2015.

The Rising Eagle Award is given to a recent graduate of the last 10 years who has demonstrated early career and/or community service achievement.

Callihan is the director of operations for the Nashville Predators National Hockey League team. She also tours as an up-and-coming pop, soul, and R&B singer and songwriter. She released her first album, “One Sided,” in September 2021.

Peggy Osborne has been selected as the recipient of the Eagle Spirit Award. Osborne is a member of the class of 1971 and 1072.

The Eagle Spirit Award is given to an alum who is an exceptionally proud and active Eagle.

For the first time, this year’s award goes to a pair of recipients. Peggy Osborne and Madonna Weathers are both retirees of MSU after decades of service.

They continue to be passionate supporters of the University, especially MSU Athletics. They rarely miss a home game and regularly travel together to games to cheer on the Eagles.

For more information on these honorees, as well as Alumni Hall of Fame and Morehead State University Founders Award honorees, visit alumni.moreheadstate.edu/alumniawards.