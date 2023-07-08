July 5, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Alieha Bandalan, 25, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Steven Chambers, 28, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference August 28.

Jeremiah M. Eury, 46, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Lillian Riggs, 25, first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear, notice July 19.

Zachary Lee Whisner, 19, intermediate licensing violations, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Zachary Lee Whisner, 19, improper start from parked position, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Zachary Lee Whisner, 19, no motorcycle operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

William Bailer, 35, flagrant non support, bound to grand jury.

Joshua Dalton, 41, theft by unlawful taking, failure to appear, notice July 17.

Matthew D. Flinders, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, public intoxication controlled substance, bound to grand jury.

Danny Goodwin, 54, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference July 19.

Alexis Hynes, 24, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, tampering with physical evidence two counts, bound to grand jury.

Alexis M. Hynes, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, bound to grand jury.

David King, 25, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference August 28.

Jeffrey None McClain, 67, first-degree possession of controlled substance second offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference July 10.

Jose Ordonez, 21, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference July 10.

Jose G. Ordonez, 21, traffic in marijuana first offense, pretrial conference July 10.

Pamela Marie Rutherford, 40, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance third offense, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to illuminate head lamps, pretrial conference August 28.

Stephen Wagler, 57, local city ordinance, pretrial conference September 11.

Christopher Young, 38, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, change of plea July 17.

Lacey Lewis, 31, theft by unlawful taking, bound to grand jury.

Michael Martin, 31, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference August 7.

Michael Martin, 31, inciting a riot, pretrial conference August 7.

Gerald Russell Roush, 60, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.

Dimetri Montez Lavalle White, 24, attempt murder two counts, first-degree wanton endangerment five counts, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, pretrial hearing July 10.