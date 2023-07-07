June 27, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Paula Burriss, 48, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance second or greater offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference July 18.

Nicole Gillipsie, 40, disregarding stop sign, failure to or improper signal, operating moving vehicle under the influence of controlled substance first offense, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense two counts, pretrial hearing September 12.

Kenneth H. Hamilton, 41, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference July 11.

Glenna Kiskaden, 40, third-degree assault police officer, pretrial conference July 18.

Shane E. Malone, 38, first-degree possession of controlled substance, plea not guilty July 11.

Mindy Johnson Erskine, 48, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear.

Aaron Gotschall, 30, operating on suspended/revoked operators licenses, failure to appear.

Jacob W. Staggs, 23, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure to appear.

Johnathan West, 41, no operators/moped license, failure to appear.

Wesley Cornell, 31, first-degree wanton endangerment police officer, bound to grand jury.

Katherine Suttles, 43, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, plea not guilty July 18.