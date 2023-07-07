July 3, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Dustin Lee Feltner, 28, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Donald H. Gifford, 27, disregarding stop sign, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear DOT.

Kelli Nicole Hartman, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, second-degree criminal mischief, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, pretrial conference August 9.

David Grant Jolley, 50, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference July 12.

Jason T. Riggs, 27, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner operator maintain required insurance second or greater offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, one headlight, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michelle Lynn Tyson, 43, obstructing a highway, failure to illuminate head lamps, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, possession of marijuana, bound to grand jury.

Phillip Curtis Davis, 42, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substance, pretrial hearing July 10.

Aaron Scott Holler, 34, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, third-degree criminal trespassing, bound to grand jury.

Gabrielle Hopson, first-degree promoting contraband, pretrial conference July 17.

Paul Huffman, 51, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference August 7.

Paul J. Huffman, 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference August 7.

Ethan W. Ketterer, 34, public intoxication controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference July 12.

Clifford Martin, 33, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, bound to grand jury.

Clifford Martin, 33, tampering with physical evidence, bound to grand jury.

Robert T. Mattin, 30, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, first-degree strangulation, pretrial hearing July 10.

Kenneth Morton, 47, theft by unlawful taking, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, pretrial hearing July 24.

Kenneth Morton, 47, fourth-degree domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference July 24.

Hollie Neal, 50, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, third-degree criminal trespassing, bound to grand jury.

Thomas Underwood, 29, second-degree criminal abuse, first-degree criminal abuse, pretrial hearing July 10.