LOUISVILLE – Addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery professionals from across the commonwealth and the nation will gather in Louisville from Sept. 26 through Sept. 27 for the Reach for Recovery Conference.

The event, presented by Addiction Recovery Care and The Healing Place, will include presentations and panel discussions on the importance of delivering treatment with an end goal and actionable strategies for getting more people into long-term recovery.

“We look forward to bringing together a diverse group of leaders who share our commitment to sustained recovery,” said Founder and Executive Chairman of The Healing Place Jay Davidson. “It’s important we come together as an industry to have these conversations and that we’re working together to get more people into treatment programs that set them up for long-term success.”

“Every day, throughout Kentucky and across the country, people are stepping up to share the message of recovery and ensure that our community members have the resources and services they need to overcome their substance use,” said Founder and CEO of Addiction Recovery Care Tim Robinson. “The Reach for Recovery Conference will highlight the critical, lifesaving work that’s happening nationwide so that we can take it back to our own communities and continue our efforts in support of long-term recovery.”

The Reach for Recovery Conference will be held at the Marriott Louisville East.

Registration is open now, and an early bird rate is available until Aug. 1.

Attendees will be able to earn Continuing Education Units. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information and to register, visit reachforrecoveryconference.org.