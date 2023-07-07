The Orangeburg Community Choir under the direction of Garnet Trimble and Pianist Vieda Stitt will be in concert on July 9, 2023, at the Orangeburg Methodist Church at 3 p.m.

Immediately following the program, light refreshments will be served.

The church is located at 7119 Orangeburg Road in Maysville.

Everyone is invited to this free special program featuring Old Time Spirituals by Phillip Kerns, Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho by Carl Strommen, Soon and Very Soon by Andrae Crouch and Jack Schrader along with Patriotic Tunes, Cohan’s Big Three! by George Cohan and Greg Gilpin, Ten Songs of America by Douglas Wagner, I Sing a Prayer for America by Douglas E. Wagner.

Marty Voiers will also be heard in the rendition of God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood.

Joe Clark will be finishing the program with The Lord’s Prayer by Albert Hay Mallotte.

The program will also feature the many dedicated choir members who practice one time per week.

Choir members include Seth Adamson, Keith Baldwin, Mary Jane Baldwin, Joe Clark, Judy Hiatt, Melinda Hiatt, Judy Hickle, Tracey Hord, Sharon Isaacs, Jackie Lowe, Michelle Tanner, Director Garnet Trimble, Jenni Trimble, Garnetta Reid, Shirley Russell, Pianist Vieda Stitt, Rosemary Varvell, Marty Voiers, and Brenda Whitton.