The Orangeburg Lions Club met for their bimonthly meeting on July 3, at the Orangeburg Community Center with the newly elected Lions Club President, Shelby C. Trimble calling the meeting to order.

Donnie Toller led the group in the Pledge to the American Flag and The Lord’s Prayer. A special treat tonight was the group joined in singing My Country Tis of Thee and God Bless America.

The secretary’s report was given by Garnet Trimble and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Mary Toller and a second by Wilda Frye. The treasurer’s report was given by Debbie Newberry and was accepted by voice vote with a motion by Rocky Schildnecht and a second Mary Dixon.

In Announcements:

The group complimented the beautiful new flooring for the community center. The flooring was installed by Quality Carpets- Steve McRoberts.

Committee Reports:

Sunshine committee-sent one card.

Center renting-reported by Mary/Donnie Toller. There were two rentals.

Old Business:

Donnie Toller is planning to make the chili for the soup supper to be held on October 21, at the community center.

Paula Jolley made a motion with a second by Garnet Trimble to have a light meal on the second meeting of the month. The next meeting, July 17, we will begin the meals.

New Business:

Rocky Schildnecht made a motion seconded by Donnie Toller to share in the expenses with the fire department to pay the person mowing the bank and also the lawn. The motion carried by voice vote.

Jennifer Trimble made a motion seconded by Wilda Frye to buy the cleaning supplies needed to clean the new flooring for the center. The motion carried. During the meeting it was mentioned the center needs painting badly. The new President Trimble, reported he would be choosing committees by the next meeting and the committee he appoints would choose the paint.

Toward the end of the meeting, Shelby Trimble presented Steve McRoberts with a gift certificate for the great job he did while being the Lions Club President for the year 2022-2023.