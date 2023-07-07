The annual Josh Teegarden Memorial 5K run/walk will be held on July 29, at Dairy Queen in Flemingsburg.

Registration for the run/walk will start at 8 a.m. with an entry fee of $25 per participant, the race will start at 9 a.m. and each participant will receive a T-shirt.

Awards will be to the overall top male and female racers and the top male and female racers in eight categories along with special awards in two other categories.

A trophy will be presented to the business, organization, family or group with the most people registered.

Josh was killed on July 27, 2004 while serving on the mission field at Christ Camp for the Blind in Rockcastle County, Kentucky. Two of his favorite things were running and missions.

Now every year Josh’s family and friends combine his two favorite things and hold the 5K in his memory.

For more information or to register call Bill or Pam Teegarden at 606-748-8456 or email wgteegaren@yahoo.com.