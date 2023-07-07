Jackson Jones, a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School is the latest recipient of the Pat Moore Scholarship.

The scholarship is named in memory of the late Pat Moore who devoted many years of his life to helping area young people better themselves through sports, particularly basketball.

The competition is open to student athletes from Fleming County, Mason County and St. Patrick High Schools. Recipients are selected based on their contributions to their school and community in addition to their athletic accomplishments.

Jackson is the son of Rebecca and Michael Palmer of Maysville, and Michael Jones of Covington. He was a member of Mason County’s football and track teams his junior and senior years and the archery team his freshman and sophomore years. He was also a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Jackson will continue his studies at Eastern Kentucky University, majoring in high school education.

Scholarships have been renewed for three previous recipients. Spencer Magee, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School will continue his studies at Thomas More University majoring in exercise science. Jayla Sergent, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School will continue her studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in Sustainable Agriculture. Kaden Lowe, a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School will continue his studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in animal science.

Each of this year’s scholarships is worth $1,000, and can be received for up to four years of study. The program is administered by Hayswood Foundation of Maysville. More information about the competition can be found on the Foundation’s website, hayswood.org.

Matt Stahl scholarships awarded:

Jonathan Jones, a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School and the son of Rebecca and Michael Palmer of Maysville, and Michael Jones of Covington has been selected as this year’s new recipient of the Matt Stahl Scholarship. The program was established by former Maysville residents Marc and Margie Stahl in memory of their son.

At Mason County Jonathan was a four-year member of the football and track teams and a three-year member of the baseball team. He was active in the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He will begin study this fall at Northern Kentucky University pursuing a degree in social studies and post-secondary education.

Scholarships have been renewed for Crey Hamilton and Hayden Rosselot. Crey is a 2020 graduate of St. Patrick High School who will continue his studies at Northern Kentucky University, majoring in computer information technology. Hayden is a 2022 graduate of Mason County High School who will continue his studies at the University of Kentucky, majoring in communications sciences and disorders.

The scholarship competition is open to students from Mason County and St. Patrick High Schools, and rewards young people who have demonstrated the desire to be a positive influence in their community, with their family and with their peers. The scholarship has a value of $1,000 per year, and is renewable for up to four total years of study. The program is administered by Maysville’s Hayswood Foundation. Information about the program is available on the Foundation’s website, www.hayswood.org.