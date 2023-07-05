The Kentucky State Police Post 6 Dry Ridge would like to congratulate Trooper Chris Johnson for being presented with the award from Mother’s Against Drunk Driving at Kentucky’s Inaugural Law Enforcement Recognition event in Frankfort on June 29, 2023.

Trooper Johnson is a four-year veteran of KSP and arrested 36 impaired drivers in 2022.

Captain Felder of Post 6 wants to congratulate Trooper Johnson on his dedication and hard work to enforcing the DUI laws and making the roadways safer in the Dry Ridge Post area.

Post 6 serves Grant, Pendleton, Bourbon, Harrison, Bracken, Robertson, Nicholas, Boone, Kenton, and Campbell Counties.