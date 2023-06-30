ATHENS, Ohio —The Ohio University Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999.

Students also have a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In the spring semester of 2023, 4,953 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the Dean’s List. Local students on the list included:

Grace Humble, Georgetown.

Bailey Tolliver, Hamersville.

Ridge Cook, Mount Orab.

Jackson Miller, Mount Orab.

Olivia Rose, Mount Orab.

Samarra Wagoner, Mount Orab.

Alex Camp, Peebles.

Colin Neal, Peebles.

Riley Thompson, Peebles.

Evan Brooks, Sardinia.

Kaitlyn Davis, West Union.

Wiatt Taylor, West Union.

Shelbie Music, Winchester.

A complete listing is available online at https://www.ohio.edu/news/media/student-academic-achievement-lists#dean.