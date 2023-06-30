Fleming County Extension Office is now offering two “Cheese Making Workshops” on July 13, from 1-3 p.m. and the second from 5-7p.m.

There is a limited number of participants at 10 for each workshop and a $5 fee that must be paid prior to being registered to secure your spot at one of these workshops.

Learn how to make mozzarella cheese and take home warm, fresh cheese. Hurry spots are filling up fast.

For more information please call the Extension Office at 606-845-4641.

