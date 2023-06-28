The Tollesboro Lions Club is making significant improvements to the Demolition Derby Track/Mud Sling Pit at the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds in advance of this year’s fair.

The improvements are significant and are meant to improve the area for both events, the Mud Sling and the Demolition Derby.

Utility lines for electric and water were relocated, then the pit/track was widened, concrete berms/barriers were installed for safety. The club purchased 140 concrete berm/barriers for placement which required transport to the fairgrounds, unloading several tractor-trailer loads and then placement along the sides of the track/pit. Then a new fence was constructed.

In addition two sets of bleachers that had been flipped by recent high winds which resulted in damage to the railings, will be repaired and placed alongside the Demolition Derby Pit/Mud Sling Track for seating for the crowds.

Last year a new elevated announcer’s booth was placed on the grounds to serve this area and events as well as placement of a flagpole, electrified to provide for public address system.

These improvements will permit a better event during the fair for the benefit of the crowds.

The Tollesboro Lions Club would like to thank David Tully, Zach Tully and Zach Truesdell as well as Jim Meadows/Rip’s Farm Supply and Steve Pedersen/Brown County Construction, all of whom helped ensure that these improvements were put in place.