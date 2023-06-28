The Tollesboro Lions Club recently made improvements to the fairgrounds that will increase the usable space on the grounds.

Forever, a ditch has extended through the fairgrounds south of the Horse Show Ring and north of the Tug Tractor Pull Track. This ditch had been widened by weather conditions over the years and recently both gas lines and water lines had been exposed by weather condition erosion.

The Tollesboro Lions Club decided that the time was right to improve this area, placing a concrete drainage box in the ditch, then installing drainage tile in the ditch and then covering the pipe and back-filling to level the former ditch.