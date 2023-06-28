Hayswood Foundation, administrator of the G. L. and Elsie H. Downing Scholarship program has announced recipients for the 2023-2024 college year.

Nine first-time recipients were selected.

Caiden Doyle, son of Billy and April Doyle of Dover, is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School. Captain of the varsity swim team, and a member of the varsity outdoor track team and Technology Student Association, he will continue his studies at the University of Louisville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Layla Henderson, daughter of Stephen and Jessica Henderson of Maysville, is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School. A member of the National Honor Society, HOSA-Future Health Professionals, and cross country and track teams, she will begin her pre-med studies at Northern Kentucky University majoring in Psychology.

Jake McDowell, son of Kristen Hamilton of Maysville and Chad McDowell of Germantown, is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School. Captain of the soccer team and a member of the Future Farmers of America, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, National Society of High School Scholars and Future Business Leaders of America, he will continue his studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in Business and Marketing.

Austin Moreland, son Reynolds and Lisa Moreland of May’s Lick, is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School. A member of the Future Farmers of America, Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America and Future Business Leaders of America, he will continue his studies at Western Kentucky University majoring in Engineering or Business.

Carson Pugh, son of Troy and Rebecca Pugh of Maysville, is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School. A four-year member of both the football team and baseball team on which he served as Captain, he will begin his pre-med studies at the University of Kentucky majoring in Biology.

Cooper Rolph, son of Kirk and Kristen Rolph of Maysville, is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School. Captain of the soccer team and a member of the tennis and swim teams, National Honor Society, choir and orchestra, he will continue his studies at Kentucky Christian University majoring in Bible and Ministry.

Naomi Speakman, daughter of Josh and Amy Speakman of Maysville, is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School. A member of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, SMILE Club, Y-Club, orchestra and Envirothon team, she will begin her pre-law studies at Thomas More University minoring in Political Science.

Owen Stice, son of James and Angela Stice of Maysville, is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School. A member of the baseball, football and indoor and outdoor track teams he will continue his studies Northern Kentucky University majoring in Sports Business and Event Management.

Jackson Truesdell, son of Westley and Amanda Truesdell of Dover, is a 2023 graduate of Mason County High School. A member of the cross country team, track team and HOSA Future Healthcare Professionals, he will begin his pre-med studies at Transylvania University majoring in Biology.

Scholarships have been renewed for twenty prior recipients.

Attending the University of Kentucky: Nariyah Harrison, Bradley Kegley, Makenna Hampton and Haley Polley.

Attending Eastern Kentucky University: Aubrey Kimble, Kaden Grooms and Katherine Swisshelm.

Attending Hanover College: Nathan Campbell.

Attending Western Kentucky University: Anna Porter and Rachel Payne.

Attending Lincoln Memorial University: Haley White.

Attending the University of Louisville: Robert Moss and Jacob Brown.

Attending Cedarville University: Sarah Bravard.

Attending Georgetown College: Taylor Smith and Makayla Howard.

Attending Morehead State University: Braden May.

Attending Northern Kentucky University: Vanessa See, Abigail Wood and Carson Rolph.

The G. L. and Elsie H. Downing Scholarship, established under the late Mrs. Downing’s will, is available to residents of Mason County. Now in its 26th year of distributions the program has assisted 181 area students with over $3.5 million in total scholarships. More information about this program and other scholarships offered by Hayswood Foundation can be found on the Foundation’s website, hayswood.org.