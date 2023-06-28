PRESTONSBURG — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced today that Dr. Nancy Johnson will serve as the interim president at Big Sandy Community and Technical College, effective July 15, 2023.

Dr. Telly Sellars, BSCTC’s current interim president, will be taking on the new role of provost at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.

“KCTCS congratulates Dr. Telly Sellars,” said KCTCS President Larry Ferguson. “He has done an outstanding job serving as the interim president at BSCTC since April 2022. In his departure, and while a national presidential search is underway, Dr. Nancy Johnson has been appointed interim president. Dr. Johnson has a long history with the college serving as provost at BSCTC from 2000-2016 and executive dean of academic affairs from 1998-2000.”

Dr. Johnson retired from BSCTC in 2016 and has remained an active local community member.

She earned her doctorate from the University of Kentucky with an emphasis in educational psychology and management.

In her tenure at BSCTC, she held strong community leadership roles such as president, vice president, treasurer, board member of the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce, and president and vice president of the Prestonsburg Chapter of Rotary International.

“Returning to Big Sandy Community and Technical College as the interim president excites me,” said Johnson. ” My love for community and technical colleges goes back to the beginning of my career when many of these institutions were created to provide access to education and new skills for people in rural areas. Nearly forty years of my career was here in Kentucky, with 18 years at BSCTC. Our programs are state-of-the-art, and our faculty and staff are outstanding. It is so wonderful to be coming back to assist the college and the communities it serves with a transition to the future. The invitation to return is so appreciated; I am anxious to begin.”