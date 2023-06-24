The Orangeburg Lions Club met for their bimonthly meeting on June 19, 2023.

The meeting was called to order by the current Lion President Steve McRoberts.

Eric Crawford led the group in the Pledge to the American Flag, and Lion PDG Shelby C. Trimble gave the invocation for the evening meal.

A great big thanks was given to all lions members for a delicious meal, a heart warming meeting and working so hard to get new members for the club. We still continue to seek new members.

The lions club had a special meeting inviting new prospective members and current members to a very delicious picnic style meal.

Guests for the evening included Debbie and David Messiner; Kristi Kattelus, Scott Trimble and son Chan Trimble and Jennifer and Keith Trimble. Chan Trimble was instrumental in serving many delicious desserts as well as soft drinks.

A motion was made by Donnie Toller and a second by John David Frye to accept the new members into the club.

The Presidency for the lions club was taken over this evening by Shelby Trimble. Trimble, gave a brief history of the club.

Trimble installed the officers for the current year 2023-2024. The officers include Shelby C. Trimble; Vice President Rocky Schildnecht; Secretary Garnet Trimble and Treasurer Donnie Toller.

Directors: one-year Wilda Frye and Mary Toller.

Directors: two-year Debbie Newberry and Shelby Trimble.

Directors: three-year Paula Jolly and Mary Dixon.

Lion Tamer: Eric Crawford.

Tail Twister: John David Frye.

Membership Chairman: Shelby Trimble.

The evening was even more special with the club inducting eigth new members. The new members include Jennifer and Keith Trimble, Kristi Kattelus and Scott Trimble, Daniel Dixon, Debbie and David Messiner and Susie Thornton.

Although there was no formal meeting the club did announce the new Treasurer Donnie Toller will need two signatures on all checks given. Debbie Newberry and Garnet Trimble will be consignors on the checks.