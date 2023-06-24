June 21, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Brian T. Charles, 25, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference August 2.

Brian Tyler Charles, 25, speeding 26 miles per hour over/greater, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, no motorcycle operators license, pretrial conference August 2.

Brian Tyler Charles, 25, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference August 2.

Jonathan Lawson, 35, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear DOT.

Jeffrey None McClain, 67, first-degree possession of controlled substance second offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference July 5.

Brandon Michael Obertin, 24, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice August 7.

Robert Timothy Jr. Palmer, 46, second-degree stalking, failure to appear, summons August 7.

Jerrica Rena Purcell, 28, license plate not legible, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear DOT.

Patrick M. Avery, 28, public intoxication controlled substance, fourth-degree assault dating violence, pretrial conference July 12.

Keith A. McEntire, 47, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jose Ordonez, 21, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference July 5.

Jose G. Ordonez, 21, traffic in marijuana first offense, pretrial conference July 5.

Jason T. Riggs, 27, no/expired plates, failure of non-owner operator maintain required insurance second or greater offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, one headlight, pretrial conference June 26.

Darrell O. Smith, 21, second-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking two counts, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Darrell O. Smith, 21, receiving stolen property, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Bradley E. Thomas, 56, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michelle Lynn Tyson, 43, obstructing highway, failure to illuminate head lamps, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference July 3.

Joshua G. Woods, failure to or improper signal, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to notify address change to department of transportation, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, pretrial conference July 24.

Johsua Graham Woods, 27, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to surrender revoked operators license, pretrial conference July 24.

Harlan Adams, 79, local city ordinance, pretrial conference September 13.

Harlan Adams, 79, harassment no physical contact, second-degree criminal trespass, pretrial conference September 13.

Susan L. Brewer, 55, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense two counts, fraudulent use of ID card of electronic code for benefits, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference July 24.

Brittany N. Mitchell, 34, endangering the welfare of a minor two counts, pretrial conference August 2.