Come join the fun and learn how to make your first baby quilt. You do not need any existing sewing skills.

The public is always invited to join in the day, quilting and having a great time doing it. Lunch is provided with a drink and dessert.

Fleming County Extension Homemaker’s projects bring so much comfort to those in need and this time this project benefits the young children in Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center in Lexington.

Baby Quilt Quilting Day will be on Tuesday, July 26, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fleming County Cooperative Extension Office.

Sewing machines will be available or bring your own machine.

No sewing talent is necessary to volunteer on this project, you can tack the layers together as the quilts are completed, sandwiching fabric/batting layers.

Donations of fabric and supplies are always welcome. This event is open to all.

For more information, please call the Fleming County Extension Office at 606-845-4641.

Questions? Contact Katie Fryman, Fleming County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences at [email protected].

Visit these Facebook pages https://www.facebook.com/people/Fleming-County-Extension-Family-Consumer-Sciences or https://www.facebook.com/FlemingCoExtHomemakers/.

Community members can also visit Fryman’s website at https://fleming.ca.uky.edu/fcs.