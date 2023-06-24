June 20, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Charles D. Blevins, 72, reckless driving, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, plea not guilty August 8.

Brewster Pierce Deardorff, 20, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear.

Aaron D. Gotschall, 30, speeding 17 miles per hour over limit, failure to wear seat belts, disregarding traffic control device traffic light, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear.

John Hartman, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference August 8.

Trina M. Holland, 48, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure to appear.

Christina N. Stone, 37, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Michael T. Bowman, 46, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance second offense, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, pretrial conference August 1.

Waylon Plank, 26, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear.

Amber Lee Schwallie, 39, public intoxication controlled substance, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference December 12.

Kayla Lyn Spence, 34, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing December 12.

Steven E. Richards, 45, public intoxication controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, plea not guilty June 27.