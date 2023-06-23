Meadowview Regional Medical Center published its Community Benefit Report for the 2022 calendar year.

The annual report outlines the various ways the hospital continues to invest in the health and economic vitality of the Buffalo Trace Region as part of its mission of making communities healthier.

“For more than 40 years, Meadowview Regional Medical Center has been proud to call the Buffalo Trace Region our home, and as a leader in our community, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve,” said Joe Koch, Chief Executive Officer of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls.”

Meadowview Regional Medical Center’s 2022 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, adding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology.

For example, in 2022, Meadowview Regional Medical Center added 32 providers in otolaryngology, oncology, emergency medicine, anesthesiology, and radiology and made nearly $799,000 in capital improvements, including cardiology equipment and a pulmonary function test machine.

Additionally, Meadowview Regional Medical Center made a donation of more than $9.3 million in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continued commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work.

In 2022, the hospital distributed more than $33 million in salaries, wages, and benefits for its approximately 360 employees, while contributing more than $130,000 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.

Last year, the organization paid $4,240,855 in local and state taxes, while also continuing its support of local activities and organizations committed to serving the region, including Comprehend, Hospice of Hope, Ion Center, Mason County Schools, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Human Society, Limestone YMCA, Maysville Community and Technical College, St. Patrick School, Lewis County Schools, Augusta Independent School, and Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community who entrusts us with their care and for the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees, and volunteers who make it all possible,” said Koch. “As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our neighbors and communities.”

Meadowview Regional Medical Center’s 2022 community benefit report is available at www.meadowviewregional.com/community-benefit-report.