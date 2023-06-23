Maysville Community and Technical College has been designated as one of the “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company.

On June 8, eight MCTC employees attended the 2023 Best Places to Work in Kentucky celebration at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. The event recognized a total of 100 outstanding businesses.

MCTC President and CEO Dr. Laura McCullough and Dean of Administrative Services, Amanda Conley, took the stage to accept the award on behalf of the college, ranking 23rd among the 30 medium-sized businesses present.

“I am so pleased and honored for MCTC to be selected as a Best Place to Work in Kentucky,” said McCullough. “To be ranked 23rd among participating mid-sized businesses is a great accomplishment considering it is our first year to participate in the program.”

In recognition of the hard work and dedication exhibited by its employees, MCTC expressed its gratitude by offering complimentary tickets for all full-time staff members to attend a Cincinnati Reds baseball game on May 20.

Employees will also receive their choice of a branded polo or a quarter-zip pullover, featuring the college’s logo as a symbol of pride and unity within the MCTC community.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone on the MCTC team for fully supporting the Best Places initiative,” Conley said. “To learn that we were ranked primarily based on employee feedback has been very rewarding. We are proud to be designated as a Best Place to Work in Kentucky and will strive to continue an exceptional experience for employees.”