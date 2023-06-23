June 20, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Johnny Robert Cox, 65, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

William Fields, 55, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, pretrial conference July 25.

Nicholas Grammas, 42, non resident hunting/trapping without license/permit two counts, illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey two counts, trapping violations, pretrial conference July 11.

Roger Lee Hake, 47, speeding 15 miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Hunter Quaylin Hutchins, 27, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Randal E. Lewis, 58, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, pretrial conference June 27.

Travis T. Lonaker, 45, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference July 18.

Thomas P. Mapes, 57, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Preston Philpot, illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey, pretrial conference July 25.

Joseph Ralph Wiegand, 24, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, failure to appear DOT.

Brian Ashley Bravard, 37, no brake lights, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing July 11.

Jamiee Sallee, 47, permit unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle, third-degree unlawful transaction with minor, pretrial conference July 18.