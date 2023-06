June 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Amanda Brooks, 43, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference July 24.

Kay Colemire, 26, local city ordinance, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference July 24.

Tamalia Dudley, 63, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference August 2.

Charles Robert Gilbert, 55, owner permitting vicious dog to run at large, local city ordinance six counts, pretrial conference July 19.

Brian Leimberger, 32, local city ordinance, pretrial conference August 2.

Mary A. Littleton, 51, traffic in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference July 17.

Mary Ann Littleton, 51, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing July 17.

Micahel A. Vonderbrink, 46, conspiracy theft by unlawful taking parts from vehicle, pretrial conference July 24.

Justin Wheeler, 27, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference August 2.

Jamie Barlow, 45, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing June 26.

Shy Bowling, 20, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference June 26.

Ashley Harmon, 39, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, improper use of blue lights, pretrial hearing June 26.

Ashley Harmon, 39, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial hearing June 26.

Aaron Scott Holleran, 34, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference July 3.

Paul Huffman, 51, violation of Kentucky E.P.O/D.V.O., pretrial conference July 3.

Paul J. Huffman, 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference July 3.

Hollie Neal, 50, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference July 6.

Leroy Plummer, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference July 12.

Leroy Dwaye II Plummer, 28, operating vehicle with expired operators license, pretrial conference July 12.