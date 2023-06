The annual scholarship reception for recipients of the Mason County Extension Homemakers was held on Sunday, June 4.

The homemakers were pleased to award ten scholarships this year.

The recipients include Jaclyn Cropper, Austin Moreland, Hadley Mellenkamp, Jackson Truesdell, Makayla Howard, Emily Greenwell, Kortney Poe, Breanna Mellenkamp, Jake McDowell, and Landen Higgens.

Congratulations to these deserving young men and women.