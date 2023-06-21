Kentucky 4-H state fair projects ignite curiosity and cultivate skills.

Source: Kim Schrader, agriculture extension specialist, 4-H central operations.

At the heart of 4-H lies project work, an initiative that empowers 4-Hers to choose a topic of personal interest and passionately delve into it. Projects are available in seven core areas: natural resources, agriculture, communication and expressive arts, family consumer sciences, health and wellness, leadership and sciences engineering and technology. Kentucky 4-H ensures every member finds a project that ignites their curiosity.

Once a 4-H member selects a project they embark on a journey of skill mastery and personal growth. Throughout the project year these young individuals acquire specialized knowledge and develop essential life skills such as public speaking, record-keeping and decision-making. These invaluable skills will serve them well in their future endeavors, enabling them to become confident and capable community leaders.

The Kentucky State Fair, Aug. 17-27, is a significant platform for 4-H members to showcase their completed projects and compete with their peers. This year’s fair will feature a diverse array of 4-H project work—from livestock exhibits in the West Hall to the innovative projects in Cloverville displayed in the South Wing. The fair provides an excellent opportunity for fair-goers to witness these 4-H members creativity, dedication and hard work.

All 4-H members who have their projects displayed at the county, regional or state fair are considered winners in their own right. Every 4-H member’s journey is a testament to their growth, resilience and commitment to personal development.

Kentucky 4-H invites the public to attend the Kentucky State Fair to witness the exceptional project work of these talented young individuals.

For more information about 4-H projects and other topics, contact the Trever Cole 4-H Agent Mason County Cooperative Extension Service.