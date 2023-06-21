The Russell Theatre in Maysville will host a benefit dinner on Friday, July 7.

Guests can enjoy a dinner under the marquee, followed by a screening of Mamma Mia. Mamma Mia tells the story of a hotel owner who, while preparing for her daughter’s wedding, encounters several blasts from the past.

The film takes place on an island in Greece.

Dinner will include a boxed Greek dinner with a beverage.

Concessions will be available during the movie.

The benefit will be held at the Russell Theatre at 9 East Third Street on Friday, July 7, and begin at 6:30 p.m. The movie is set to show at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45 each.

Proceeds from the benefit will be used to upgrade the auditorium’s electrical capacities.

The theatre is requesting a minimum of 50 community members to commit to the benefit.

Call 606-564-4875 or email [email protected] for more information.