TOLLESBORO — The Tollesboro Lions Club held its first June Meeting, Monday evening, June 12, at its clubhouse at the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds at 7 p.m.

President Craig Stanfield welcomed the members and visitors, then asked member and Second Vice President Jim Meadows to offer the blessing, followed by Charles Kendall leading the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

After this the group broke for dinner, led by the many guests present. The club invited all 2023 scholarship recipients and their parents and family members to attend the meeting for the presentation of scholarships.

Four of this year’s seven scholarship recipients were present. The others had prior engagements and have committed to be present at the next meeting, on June 26.

Following dinner, the club went right to the presentation of scholarships. Stanfield made presentations of a certificate and the $500 check to each of the recipients.

The recipients present at this meeting included Jaclyn Cropper, Amber Kielman, Sarah Paige Weddington, and Jason Parker Evans.

Following the presentation of the scholarships, congratulations were extended by Stanfield, and a round of applause for all the recipients and their families was extended by the members of the Lions Club.

The guests were then permitted to leave before the opening of the business session of the meeting, with 17 members in attendance. The total present at the beginning of the meeting, including members and guests, was 28 persons.

The first item of business was the reading of the minutes from the last meeting read by Secretary Phil Cropper. The minutes were approved as read.

Cropper mentioned that Treasurer Steve Pedersen had been elected District Governor and was awarded the International President’s Award for Service.

Stanfield also commented to those who had not yet noticed that Jim Meadows and a crew of helpers, six total, had painted the announcer’s booth in the Horse Show Ring.

Stanfield also informed the group that he had completed the application to submit to Lions International for the club to be considered for the Club Excellence Award.

Pedersen then presented the club with its financial report, noting several commitments that the club had made to improve the grounds. The Club is in the process of making several improvements to the fairgrounds.

The most visible improvement will be widening the Mud Sling Track. This will require the purchase, delivery, and setup of concrete barriers for placement along the side of the Mud Sling Track.

It will also require replacing electrical requirements such as poles, lights, and breaker boxes, movement and replacement of waterlines and replacement of a fire hydrant, and repairs to bleachers that had been damaged by recent heavy winds.

Other improvements that the club has committed to:

A safety railing is to be placed in the Pavilion to alleviate a trip hazard posed by the raised concrete stage area.

Purchase, delivery, and installation of a large fan for the livestock show ring.

The building that the club is committed to purchasing with funds provided by the Peoples Bank in Ohio.

While the funds for this purchase have been provided by the Peoples Bank, these funds are within the monies reported within the Lions Club accounts but are committed to being spent.

In addition to this expenditure, the club is also committed to funds to finish out the interior of the building being purchased, as well as the placement of water and electrical improvements within the building.

Under Old Business, the rapidly approaching fair was discussed, as well as the Facebook, and Elite Sponsorships. With regards to Elite Sponsorships, tickets were passed out to the members in charge of contacting sponsoring businesses, so that the members selling sponsorships could provide fair passes to these businesses when meeting with the business owners.

It was also mentioned that this weekend, the Summer Trade Days Event would be taking place.

Still under Old Business, the fan for the Livestock Barn was further discussed, having been brought up initially in the Treasurer’s Report as an expense that the club has already committed to complete.

The Treasurer informed those present of a cost estimate with recommended size restrictions proposed by the manufacturer, based on the ceiling height. This fan would need to be ordered as soon as possible in order for it to be installed by the fair time.

First Vice President Lee Thomas then asked if anyone had been in touch with anyone to fill in for Philip Konopka, the Lewis County Extension Agent who had recently been killed in an automobile accident.

Stanfield indicated that he had been contacted by Extension Office agents who plan to jointly assist the club this year in the livestock events and floral hall displays to cover until someone has been hired to take Philip’s place.

This year hits especially hard as the club has lost Clinton Applegate and Philip Konopka since last year’s fair, and these two, along with Mary Shoemaker, were the most visible persons in the Livestock Shows.

Craig provided Lee with the phone number of the person who had contacted him and Lee would touch base in the next few days.

The club had mentioned that the State Highway Department placed warning signs on the AA Highway last year at the approach to the Germantown Fair and they suggested that we contact Highway District 9 to see if they could do something similar during the Tollesboro Lions Club Fair.

It was also suggested that the fiscal court be contacted to limit traffic or alternatively permit one-way traffic only.

On Lions Club Lane during the fair, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Stanfield indicated that he would make the necessary calls to see if these two accommodations could be met.

Zach Tully indicated that a compacting roller would be necessary for the Mud Sling Track to compact dirt placed in the track from the widening.

Stanfield brought up an item suggested by Terrell McCall, who could not be present at the meeting, with regard to the ditch line extending through the fairgrounds.

Recent rains coupled with a curving nature to the ditch line had resulted in the exposure of water and gas lines and this needed to be addressed.

Tully indicated that he would look it over and make a suggestion at the next meeting as to how to best go about improving this condition.

Thomas also asked about trophies. In the past few years, a number of providers had been providing trophies and suggested that if one provider was utilized, significant savings would likely result, by purchasing in bulk.

Pedersen also indicated that the cost of trophies and the sizes of some of the trophies had gotten out of line.

Stanfield then mentioned that, while not trophies but ribbons, Brenda Tucker had donated a large number of ribbons to the club that Larry Tucker had purchased in the past, apparently purchasing larger numbers than required in order to save money so the club could purchase additional ribbons as needed at cost savings.

Therefore, the club will likely not need any ribbons for several years.

It was decided that Lee, Eric Bloomfield, and Pedersen would work to cut down the expenses of trophies and utilize a single provider if that would result in significant savings.

Under New Business, Steve Hampton suggested that the club invest in an improved sign that could be utilized to inform the public of events conducted each night during the fair.

Stanfield indicated that the costs of such a sign were significant. Pedersen stated that such an improvement would offer a huge advantage, but suggested that we wait until after the fair to commit to such an improvement.

Stanfield also added that such a sign could not likely be purchased, delivered, and installed prior to fair time, although he too could see the advantage of such an improvement for promoting events at the fairgrounds year-round, primarily during the fair, but not exclusively to the week of the annual fair.

Being no further business, the meeting adjourned.