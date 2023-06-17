Orangeburg Class of 1953 recently held its 70th class reunion on May 20 at DeSha’s in Maysville.

Attending were Jean Buchanan, Bill Dempsey, Bette Hook, Louis Jefferson, Ron Redden, Ruby Sexson, and Don Tolle. Bill Dearing was unable to attend.

Attendees and their guests enjoyed a luncheon followed by fellowship and many stories.

The reunion also included a moment of silence and reading of the names of classmates lost over the years.

The class of 1953 had 21 total graduates. Of those graduates, 13 passed away before the 70th reunion.