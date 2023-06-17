The Orangeburg Lions Club met for their bimonthly meeting, on June 5 at the Orangeburg Community Center with President Steve McRoberts calling the meeting to order.

The Lions Club members were led in the Pledge to the American Flag and the Lord’s Prayer by McRoberts.

The Secretary’s report was given by Garnet Trimble and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Mary Toller and a second by Mary Dixon.

The Treasurer’s report was given by Debbie Newberry and was accepted by voice vote with a motion from Donnie Toller and a second by Wilda Frye.

In old and new business:

A report was given by Trimble on the letters written to invite new members to join the club.

Members are also calling and inviting people in person. A Membership drive picnic will be held at the center on June 19. The club is welcoming new members.

A report was given by Trimble, on the letters written to supporters of the live auction and chili supper, on October 21. Paula Jolley is taking care of mailing the letters.

If anyone would like to donate to this auction, please contact any Lions Club member.

McRoberts reported the new flooring will be installed soon.

A report was given by Trimble concerning incoming officers. The officers will be installed on June 19.

Sunshine Committee: The Sunshine Committee reported a get-well card will be mailed to a member.

A motion was made by Donnie Toller with a second by John David Frye to dismiss the meeting at 6:55 p.m. The motion carried.