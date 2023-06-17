Last year I had a dream on the closing night of our 150th Camp Meeting which was on July 31, 2022.

I shared the dream with some of the Ruggles family and I have been waiting to share it with a larger audience and so I share it now.

Just to briefly recap the scripture reference, it comes from Acts Two on the Day of Pentecost. Peter is preaching and attempting to explain the strange phenomenon in front of everybody’s eyes: “these are not drunk, as you suppose…it is only the third hour of the day (9 a.m.)….this is what was spoken by the prophet Joel…” and he goes on to quote of God’s outpouring in the book of Joel, in that quote Peter says:

“Your young men shall see visions, Your old men shall dream dreams.” (vs 17)

I certainly fall in the latter category. Many of us have just witnessed graduation milestones with our high school, college and post graduate students. These are exciting times as the threshold of one chapter steps into another.

Most of the graduating speakers will use words and phrases like “vision for the future”, “pursue your dreams” , “work towards your goal and capture it”, etc. Even in the crazy, upside down world we live in these are noteworthy pursuits, what most of us would want from those graduating.

But Peter spoke not only of the visions of the young but of old men dreaming dreams. Even though I can remember graduating like it was yesterday—it was over 40 years ago. I’m now 60 years of age and off and on the Lord has blessed me with some dreams that helped steer my path and I am humbled and grateful.

Here is the dream I wish to share. It is relatively short and it had a pattern of three.

First, I was at a graveside—pretty day and I was witnessing a funeral service. Oddly, the casket remained open even as it was in the grave.

People were gathered around and I was just looking at the deceased who I didn’t know—suddenly there was a movement from the casket. The man who was dead was now breathing. At first it seemed I was the only one who recognized the movement and I was shaken that the man was breathing.

Then the man arose from his waist and was alive—then the scene shifted to another funeral service. This was similar to the first—an open casket but a different man. The weather again was pleasant and people were gathered. I looked down and this second man began to move as well. I was shaken in my core that this was going on—-this man I also didn’t know arose from his waist and he was now alive.

Right after the second funeral in front of me was now a third funeral service.

Similar to the first two, it was a clear day, people gathered and an open casket in the ground. This time, however, it wasn’t a grown man in the casket but rather a young lady.

This young lady appeared to be a teenager about 16 or 17 years old. She was wearing a summer outfit that many wear in heat of a summer. I also did not know this girl. Suddenly, the same thing began to happen… She started to move.

She was dead in the grave in an open casket and now she began to move. My heart again began to skip beats of joy as this young lady was being raised back to life. Then I awoke. Dream over. Or is it?

I began searching my heart and soul about what this dream could possibly mean. After prayer and seeking I sense it is not necessarily all that profound.

Since the dream came on the final night of our 150th Camp Meeting I do believe it had something to do with the work and mission of the camp.

The Bible text that jumps off the pages from this dream is from Ephesians 5:14 “Awake, you who sleep, arise from the dead, and Christ will give you light.” I feel like this was a testimony that affirmed that camp meetings are as much needed now as they ever have been. Revivals and evangelistic gatherings have used the language of Ephesians 5:14 and many other similar scripture texts for centuries.

Today there are many who feel these types of services are from yesteryear, a different day. I would contend that following Jesus has always been one of swimming upstream, swimming opposite to the culture’s river current.

One of the organizers of Ruggles in 1940 put it this way, camp meetings are “…for the conversion of sinners, reclamation of backsliders, the sanctification of believers and the edification of the saints.” It was true in 1940 and it is true in 2023.

To sum up, the dream seems to be saying that evangelistic outreach is vitally important to everybody but the emphasis of the dream was on the third, the young lady.

Christ’s love and invitation to follow in holiness of heart and life I believe is for everybody and especially the youth.

Mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, aunts and uncles, may we all lead by example and be a part of God’s awakening spirit in Christ in a world gone haywire.

Bring your children and grandchildren to the living water and the bread of life of Christ. To one, to all, to the young and old alike—-“Awake, you who sleep, Arise from the dead, and Christ will give you light!”