June 14, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:

Micahel D. Crager, 48, display of illegal/altered registration plate, no tail lamps, pretrial conference July 24.

Anthony Wayne Davis, 46, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, pretrial conference June 26.

Fredrick D. Shaff, 44, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jennifer Renea Adams, 48, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, controlled substance prescription not in original container first offense, change of plea July 10.

Alexander R. Csonka, 35, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference June 26.

Angela Dawn Eder, 34, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference July 24.

Hope C. Elliott, 31, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference August 14.

Roger Humphries, 74, reckless driving, bench trial July 24.

Alexis Hynes, 24, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference July 5.

Brandon Jones, 29, pubic intoxication controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference August 14.

Shannon Lightner, 41, fourth-degree assault minor injury, public intoxication controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense two counts, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, pretrial conference June 26.

David A. Merrill, 49, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference July 12.

Ashishkumar Patel, 42, traffic in marijuana first offense, pretrial conference October 4.

Chandrikaben Patel, 44, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence pretrial conference October 4.

Linda M. Powell, 45, operating on suspended/revoked operators license two counts, pretrial conference August 9.

Linda M. Powell, 45, license to be in possession, pretrial conference August 9.

Kayla J. Ruf, 30, theft by unlawful taking, change of plea June 26.

Tyler S. Ashcraft, 31, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol, third offense, change of plea, July 3.

Tyler J. Blevins, 33, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.

Brandon P. Clark, 43, first-degree conspiracy trafficking in controlled substance first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.

Matthew D. Flinders, 35, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, public intoxication controlled substance, pretrial conference July 5.

Matthew Dean Flinders, 35, failure to wear seat belts, pretrial conference July 5.

Charles Ray Howell, 28, theft of identity of another without consent, no light on vehicles in tow, no operators/moped license, no/expired other state registration receipt or plate, bound to grand jury.

Ethan W. Ketterer, 34, public intoxication controlled substance, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, pretrial conference June 26.

Michael Martin, 31, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, bound to grand jury.

Michael Martin, 31, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference July 5.

Michael Martin, 31, inciting a riot, pretrial conference July 5.

Michael C. McAdams, 45, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance first offense, bound to grand jury.

Judith Rinehart, 37, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference June 26.

Judith Rinehart, 37, theft by unlawful taking, pretrial conference June 26.

Jay Derek Thompson, 33, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, pretrial conference August 14.

Steven Wood, 37, driving DUI suspended license second offense, pretrial conference July 10.