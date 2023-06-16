The regular meeting of the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Club was called to order by Lions Club President Mike Merrill on June 6, at 7 p.m. at the Lewisburg-Millcreek Lions Clubhouse.

Allen Mayberry, Sr. led the Pledge of Allegiance and provided the invocation.

Secretary Lesley Mayberry led the roll call and read the Secretary’s Report from May 16. Kat Conley moved to accept the minutes as read. Vanessea Stevenson seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Stevenson read the Treasurer’s Report. The Treasurer’s Report is available upon request. Conley moved to accept the Treasurer’s Report as read. Allen Mayberry seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Old Business:

Merrill reported that both sinks in the men’s and women’s restrooms are leaking. Each sink needs a new faucet.

New Business:

Debbie Merrill reported that the September Horse Show date will be September 16.

She also raised the question of when to get the inmates from the work program to paint the fencing and other structures. The club decided that a Saturday would be ideal.

Allen Mayberry won the coin lottery. Conley made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Stevenson seconded the motion. The motion passed.