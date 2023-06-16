June 13, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Derek S. Bryan, 34, improper registration plate, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jessica Bryant, 42, third-degree criminal mischief, plea not guilty, August 29.

Chadwick James Cooper, 42, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, pretrial conference July 11.

Perry L. Knell, 37, operating on suspended/revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Cody Lyons, 31, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Justin Meadows, 42, speeding nine miles per hour over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Tyler J. Patton, 26, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, endangering the welfare of a minor three counts, pretrial conference July 11.

Trinity None Rodriguez, 20, speeding ten miles per hour over limit, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Deavin Jade Rowe, 22, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, reckless driving, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference July 11.

George Dale Rowe, 59, public intoxication controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Angie M. Whitaker, 39, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference August 1.

Stephen M. Williams, 52, speeding 20 miles per hour over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, operating vehicle with expired operators license, failure to appear.

Thomas D. Coldiron, 52, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance first offense, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, no operators/moped license, pretrial conference June 27.

Brian P. Davis, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference September 19.

Alexa R. Jenkins, 24, speeding 18 miles per hour over limit, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, pretrial conference July 18.

Billy Joe Jordan, 41, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense, failure to appear.

Athena Kominos, 24, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kenneth Craig Jr. Lambert, 38, trafficking in controlled substance first offense, operating moving vehicle under the influence of substance first offense, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree possession of controlled substance/opiate first offense, pretrial hearing August 1.

Virginia Tierney Linville, 48, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference October 17.

Sondra Stamper, 42, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference July 11.

Joseph Edan Wheeler, 24, leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree wanton endangerment, bound to grand jury.